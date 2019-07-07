January 31, 1942 ~ June 27, 2019
T. Ann (Fackrell) Gilmore passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 77.
When health problems resulted in multiple hospitalizations, time in care facilities and declining quality of life over the past six months, she decided she would rather go on her own terms surrounded by her family.
Ann was born to Norma and Bud Fackrell on January 31, 1942, in Ogden, Utah. She is the second oldest of 11 children. Growing up in Ogden Canyon, although she was small, she was the girl no one in the neighborhood would mess with. She graduated from Weber High School in 1960.
She married John Cary Gilmore on July 15, 1960, in Pleasant View, Utah. They raised their son Kelly in Layton, Utah, and enjoyed spending time with her large family; dancing, golfing, bowling, crocheting and traveling. Ann was very intelligent, organized, efficient and displayed and expected courteous behavior. During her 30 year career as a court reporter for the U.S. Air Force's JAG office at Hill Air Force Base, she received numerous awards and was stationed at Air Force Bases in Germany multiple times.
After retirement, she enjoyed reading 2-3 books a week and spent the winters in Arizona with John. In 2006 her grandson Cameron was born, captured her heart and became a large part of her life. Ann would light-up whenever Cameron was around, and he adored his grandmother. Ann's love for Kelly and Cameron was obvious by the amount of time they spent together and how she bragged to friends and family about them.
Ann was avid about sports of all kinds, from golf to baseball, to the Preakness. She loved watching college basketball and football and if the Denver Broncos game was on, stay out of her way! She was not satisfied with just watching sports, but also participated in them whenever possible. She played in a women's softball league in Germany and coached Kelly's football team.
Ann is survived by her son Kelly, grandson Cameron, and siblings, Carma Whiting; Linda Street; Gary (Valene); Val (Shelley); Karen White (Richard); Jan Carney (Bob); Marge; Jay (Cindy); and Norma Jean Baltazar (Jeff). She was preceded in death by her mother Norma (Edwards) Fackrell, father Seymour LeRoy Fackrell, husband John, and brother Jim.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Honeyville City Cemetery, 2525 W. 6980 N. Honeyville, Utah. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Assoc. or St. Jude's Hospital in Ann's name.
Condolences may be shared at: