December 18, 1917 ~ July 25, 2019
Taeko Kambe Yanagibashi, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home in "The Cottages" in North Ogden, a place where she was surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors that had brought her so much comfort and joy for the last 14 years.
She was born on December 18, 1917, in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Takei and Hiro Endow Kambe. Her parents returned with Taeko and her younger sister to Yumoto, Kanagawa-Ken, Japan where she was raised, and to complete her education. She returned to the United States and married Masao Yanagibashi on October 3, 1936, in Santa Maria, California. Masao passed away on July 3, 1995. She remained in California with her family until they were relocated to the Gila River, Arizona Internment Camp from April 1942 to October 1945.
Taeko never returned to California, instead, she came to Ogden, Utah to raise her family, and to have a career as a seamstress working for Utah Tailoring. She also became a faithful member of the Ogden Japanese Christian Church, fulfilling various positions as a board member. She shared with family and friends a multitude of talents in sushi-making, she had an artistic ability in painting and drawing and had mastered "Bunka" embroidery and other handicrafts such as knitting and crocheting. There were times she would awe her family and grandchildren with her ability to juggle with her home-made bean bags.
Taeko is survived by her son, Bob Yanagibashi of Ogden; daughters, Kay (Jimmy) Watanabe of Ogden and Naomi Yamashita of Roy; and four grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masao; son, Don Hideo Yanagibashi; and daughter, Sachiko Sally Yamaguchi.
The family would like to thank her friends and neighbors of "The Cottages" for bringing Mom such joy and happiness, to Drs. Glen Biddulph and staff, William Owens and Kody Kennington and staff, who so lovingly met her needs for all the past years. Also, the staff and Anna Shirra of Ashby Home Health and Hospice for your loving, compassionate care in the short time you cared for her.
Many of Taeko's past friends have preceded her, but to the few that remain, and her family, she leaves us all with wonderful memories and lessons of a long, rich and full life.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services, and we respectfully request no Koden.
"Though she was small, quiet, and gentle in stature, Mom's impact on life was loud and clear."
"101 plus years, the things she must have seen..." Robert "Bobby" Lindquist, Jr.
