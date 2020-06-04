1939 ~ 2020
Takahiko "Ben"^Sugihara age 80, passed away in Ogden, Utah on May 29, 2020.
He was born on December 17, 1939, the son of Takaichi and Koma Konishi Sugihara. He lived in Helper, UT, and Salt Lake City, before joining the U.S. Air Force.
Ben married Shawnna Perkins on September 11, 1981, in Farmington, Utah. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
He is survived by his wife Shawnna, his children; Shawn Perkins, Toshio "Benny"^ Sugihara, Yukiko Nikoma Sugihara, his sisters Emi Matsuura, Toshi Okuda and Chieko Miya.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, sister Yukiko and three brother-in-laws.
Services have been entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: