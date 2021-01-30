Tamara Ruth Vought
1940-2021
Tamara Ruth Vought, born June 20, 1940, to parents Darrel Hall and Ruth Swenson, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. She was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry Vought and her son-in-law, Monte Green, but was survived by her brother David Hall, sister-in-law Carol Hall and an extended family of sons, daughters, grandchildren, cousins, and great-grandchildren to each of whom she meant the world.
Tamara was not only the family's matriarch, but also its moral compass and guiding light. Her love knew no bounds, all those who knew her felt her love and compassion. She was guided by her faith, which comforted her through hardships, happy times and her illness at the end. She used her faith, not in a pious way, but instead, an open love and expression of joy for all people. Tamara was truly an unjudgmental, beacon of life that set an example for her family that will always be cherished.
Tamara was born in Ogden, Utah, but moved to California as a girl and was raised there. She was a true Southern California girl of the 50's, a majorette at Downey High, a model who appeared in the local paper often, and a friend to all. She was swept off her feet in high school by her brother's best friend Jerry who was charismatic, handsome and carefree. They married, started their family with the birth of their only daughter, Tori Dee on September 8, 1959, a bright, blond-haired joy of a child. Todd David, a red-headed son, followed on June 27, 1963 and the family settled into suburban life, buying a house surrounded by orange groves in Garden Grove, California. After the birth of their last child, a son, Travis Leroy, on August 29, 1968, Jerry became restless and the family decided to pick up roots and move to Utah. They eventually found a house on an acre of land with a horse barn and surrounded by cattle pastures in Layton, where the family settled, and the children were raised. After they were old enough, Tamara went to work for a company, ERCO, located in Kaysville, which turned out to be a legacy that would impact her and the entire family for the rest of their lives. Jerry and Tamara would purchase ERCO, and eventually it became VFC, a company that employs several generations of Vought's and Green's to this day.
A person's legacy can be defined in many ways, but Tamara's is immense, and her impact and spirit will be carried on by everyone she loved. She built a foundation of family that is strong and close and although she has left us physically, she will never be gone from our hearts. We would like to thank the staff at Parkview of Fairfield Village Layton who fought to protect and care for their patients through the most difficult times imaginable, their dedication, care and love was an inspiration.
In lieu of flowers; in the spirit of caring and generosity that Tamara represented and to help solve the disease that took so much from her, please consider a donation to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
