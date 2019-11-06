June 2, 1947 ~ November 2, 2019
On November 2, 2019, our sweet mom and Nanny, Tamra Brown Funk, passed peacefully from this world surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with small intestinal cancer.
Tamra was born on June 2, 1947, in Logan, Utah to Edward L. and Maurine Brown. She was raised in Logan with her older sister and younger brother.
She married Keith C. Funk on September 18, 1965, in Logan and they later divorced. They raised their five wonderful daughters in Farmington, Utah.
Tamra loved her grandkids, reading, crocheting, and playing nickel slots.
You could often find her making hot rolls with grandkids gathered around helping.
Nanny always claimed her secret ingredient was their dirty little hands. She took great pride in her family and selflessly sacrificed to ensure they were well taken care of. Her family was her greatest accomplishment. She endured many trials and hardships but was a strong woman who found happiness and joy in watching grandkids, spending time with family and working.
Many knew her from years of working as a cashier at Kaysville Drug, Albertsons, Fresh Market, and Dick's Market. If you knew her, you loved her.
Tamra was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a loving mother, Nanny, great grandma, and friend to many. Her crazy sense of humor will be missed, especially by her grandkids who loved to chat with and tease her. She has left a huge hole in the lives of her family and those who knew her. Tamra was an amazing example and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Troy) Justensen, Jennifer (Russell) Holbrook, Katherine (Morgan) Atkinson, Emily (Mike) Wolcott and Carrie (Tyler) Farnworth, 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her sister Janette Bywater. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Edward Brown.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Farmington City Cemetery, 500 S. 200 E., Farmington. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
We express our deepest gratitude for those that cared for her at McKay Dee hospital, Layton IHC hospital, Dr. Harold Johnson and his oncology team.
