Taren E. Dennis

April 29, 1985 ~ July 11, 2019
BRIGHAM CITY ? Our loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, Taren Earl Dennis, 34, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at McKay Dee Medical Center in Ogden, Utah, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Taren's wish from an early age was to be a donor, because of the gift of life his grandfather Bill received, when he received his heart in 1987. His wishes were fulfilled.
Taren was born on April 29, 1985, in Brigham City, Utah, the son of Hudson Earl Dennis and Kathy Rush.
He graduated from Cache Valley High School in 2003.
Taren married Tiffany Henderson on Wednesday, August 22, 2007, in Farr West. Taren and Tiffany met two years earlier to the day.
He was employed by Triple H. Excavating as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He had worked previously at Brinkerhoff Excavating and started out at Whitaker Construction when he was 14 as a shop boy.
Taren loved hunting, fishing, he was a Master Potter, enjoyed whittling, loved to grow flowers, especially cactus. He also was an amazing cook, kinda like Anthony Bordain style. Taren loved his family and was always excited to be home with his son and daughter (his little bear cubs).
Surviving is his wife, Tiffany; one son, Carson; one daughter, Kenley; his parents, Jay and Kathy Love; his sister, Shelby (Doug) Lisen; his brother, Aaron Love; his grandmothers, Gail Rush (Steve) Sturdevant; ClareAnn Love.
He was preceded death by his father, Hudson E. Dennis; grandparents, Hudson Sidell and Kate Keating Dennis; William A. Rush and Robert J. Love.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 319 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.
