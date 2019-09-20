January 6, 1956 ~ September 15, 2019
Ted Corey Cook, 63, passed away September 15, 2019, at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT due to an extended illness. He was born January 6, 1956, to Ted R. and Juanita Russell Cook in Ogden, UT. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1974.
Corey was obsessed with golf and bowling and had a love for music. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing football, baseball, and kick- the-can in the street. He liked driving his sandrail at the dunes, camping and hunting with family and friends.
He enjoyed his time working in sales where he made many lifelong friends due to his outgoing personality and his meticulous attention to detail and commitment to his customers. At the time of his death, he worked at Smith's Distribution Center in Layton.
Corey is survived by his siblings Karen Kirkman, West Point; Claire (Kent) Walker, Layton; Brian (April) Cook, Layton; Shelly Hamblin, Clearfield; and Tim (Sue) Cook, South Weber and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's with a viewing prior from 12:00 ? 12:45 p.m.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.
