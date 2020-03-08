November 7, 1929 ~ March 4, 2020
Ted J. Kelso, 90, of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital of natural causes. Born November 7, 1929 in Victor, Idaho to Joseph Thomas and Mary Elmina Birch Kelso, Ted was born and raised in Victor Idaho,
As a young man, Ted worked hard and when the call of his country came, he responded. A brave man, Ted served during World War II in the United States Army.
He married LaReta Hill on his birthday in 1950 in Driggs, Idaho. Ted and LaReta raised a family of six boys and they loved to Hunt, Fish and Garden together
Throughout much of his life, Ted was a brakeman for Union Pacific Railroad. He also worked as a Switchman and various part-time jobs to support his brood.
Ted retired after sustaining injuries resulting from the derailment of a train he was working on.
He will be remembered most for his love of the outdoors and dedication to his family.
Ted is survived by his wife of 69 years, LaReta Kelso, Ogden; sons, Dan (Bonnie) Kelso, Ft. Collins, CO, Monte (Charlene) Kelso, Farr West, UT and T. Jay (Marlene) Kelso, Green River, WY, Stirling (Katherine) Kelso, Roy UT; daughters-in-law, Cheri Kelso married to Darwin Kelso of Evanston, WY. and Shanna Kelso married to DeWayne of Pleasant View, UT; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Darwin Kelso and DeWayne Kelso
The family thanks the staff of George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home for their compassionate care and also Dr. Dane Lyman and staff at McKay-Dee Hospital for their kindness and professionalism.
Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, at a later date, where military honors will be accorded.
