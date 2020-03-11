Our amazing dad and grandfather, Theodore "Ted" James Condo, passed away at McKay Dee Hospital Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Ted was born January 7, 1954, to Theodore Stephen Condo and Jeanne Craig Condo, in California.
Ted proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and retired as a Master Sargent and Flight Engineer on the C130. His passion was to serve other people and bring joy to their lives. Ted was also an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter and lover of nature.
He is survived by his children: Teddy (Veronica) Condo, Chris (Mika) Condo, Matt (Kaley) Parsons and Jessica Parsons; 5 grandchildren: Bella, Kai, Kayden, Marvel and Peter; a brother Greg Condo; a sister Caren Rivera. Ted was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held at Ted's home in Riverdale, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: