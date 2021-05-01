Ted Warner
Ted Jesse Warner, "Teddy", 63 years of age, passed into his mother's arms on her birthday Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Ted was born on February 16, 1958 in Ogden, Utah to Rex Eugene Warner and the late Doris Jill Wilson Warner. He was the middle of three children. Growing up in North Ogden, Ted enjoyed skiing, ski racing, water skiing, and spending as much time as possible in the mountains and on the ski hill. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout while a member of Troop 202 which helped him to love, enjoy, and respect the outdoors he loved.
He married Dalene Poulsen in 1976. They were blessed with two sons - Ty Jesse Warner and Val Duane Warner. They were later divorced.
Ted moved to Driggs, Idaho in the 90's where he married Angela Kirk Warner. They were later divorced. He married Claudia Warner in 2020.
Ted worked in the construction trade most of his life which led him to create Bearwood Construction. His success was evidenced by his many satisfied clients that became longtime friends. Ted was a people person and loved spending time with family and friends. He would do anything for anyone thinking of others first. He loved life and lived it to the fullest relishing his time with "Buzz" flying the airplane, the laughs he shared after work with his friends, and the gold panning trips to the mountains with his dogs. There was not a day go by that he was not up and gone to work or out to visit. When his health failed he made sure to have one last visit with his hound dog, Duke.
Ted leaves behind his cherished wife Claudia, his father Rex Warner (Sandi), his brother Mark Warner (Joyce), his sister Barbara Jennifer Warner, his sons, Ty, and Val (Annie), five grandchildren, stepdaughters Aunna and Kayla (Ben), two step-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will all miss this beautiful man in our own way.
Ted's celebration of life picnic will be held on June 13th in Driggs when he will take one last flight over the Tetons, the one place He loved and called home. Friends and family are all welcome. More info can be obtained by emailing Celebrateteddyslife@gmail.com