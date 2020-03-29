1932 ~ 2020
TEDDY MAX NELSON, age 87, graduated from this mortal life March 20, 2020, and slipped through the veil to join loved ones gone before. He was born December 22, 1932, to Charles Maxfield Nelson and Nola Marie Anderton Nelson. The birth took place at an Aunt's home in Willard (presently Ballard), Utah, but the home was his Grandfather's farm in Cedarview, Duchesne County.
He attended Roosevelt Elementary and was a member of the last graduating class of Roosevelt High School in 1951. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. Then he served in the Air Force in England. Returning home, he worked at Sperry-Rand in Salt Lake City where he met his lovely Gayle Marie Roberts who he married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 11, 1959.
Shortly after the wedding work relocated the couple to California for where they lived for two years before moving back to Utah. In 1965 Ted graduated from Utah State with a Master's of Science in Electronic Engineering. After graduation, he accepted the position of Electronics Engineer at Hill Air Force Base where he retired after 33 years. During this time he and Gayle established a home in Clinton for their four sons where Ted could put to use his love of farming. Devastating sadness came with the passing of his wife in 1995.
Ted was always a fast walker; it was his favorite mode of transportation. Dancing was another of his passions. Ted's true character was demonstrated by his service to others, constantly putting the needs of his family, relatives, neighbors, and friends before his own.
Service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: various Ward and Stake leadership positions, most diligent in his service as a Home Teacher, always the first to arrive and last to leave for any function or service project.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gayle, sister Cheri and brother Randy, sister-in-law LaRae and brother-in-law Bob Shaw.
He is survived by his sons, Gary, David (Mauri), Lynn and Kevin (Stacie); siblings Ina Lee (A.D.) Shaw, Larry (Enid), Karen Brown, Eric, Errol (Joanne), and Penny Shaw; brother-in-law Dale Womack. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren: Sarah, Maylie, Lindy, Tate, Alice, Lainey, Shirley, and Noah, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
