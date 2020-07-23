Teekelina Boon Molenaar "Oma"^

1923 ~ 2020
Teekelina Boon Molenaar, 96, passed away July 21, 2020 at her home. Lina was born October 19, 1923 in Den Helder, Netherlands to Simon and Angenietje Van Arum Boon. Although she had to leave school at eight years old to go to work, she was the smartest person around. As a young lady she lived through the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands. A firebomb hit her home but did not explode and forced her family into hiding in a cow barn for three years. Following the war, she met the missionaries and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lina married Jan Molenaar on September 9, 1948 in the Netherlands. In 1956 she immigrated to Utah with her husband. They were proud to become American citizens.
Lina was an active member of the LDS church and served as a Primary leader and Primary teacher. She and Jan were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
She worked at ZCMI from the day it opened until her retirement. She loved being with her family. She knitted or crotched booties, and blankets for her kiddos. She was an amazing grandmother, not only was she "Oma"^to her own grandchildren but to all the neighborhood children as well. Until her passing she enjoyed shopping, especially trips to the DI and buying shoes.
Lina's stubborn, feisty, and sassy personality will be dearly missed by all.
Lina is survived by her son Robert (Susan) Molenaar; grandchildren Shannon (Ryan) Minnig, Ally (Dillon) Molenaar-Monroe and Jonathon Molenaar; great-grandchildren Oakley, Matthew and Stephan Minnig, AvaMaree, Ian and Curtis Monroe and her nephew Jan (Bea) Molenaar and children Jeroen, Dana and Jesse. She was preceded in death by Jan, her husband of 54 years, her parents and her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Funeral service will be live streamed on Lina's online obituary at: www.myers-mortuary.com.