Teena Ann Bender Frearson

November 7, 1960 ~ February 8, 2020
God lent us an Angel for 59 years. MS took her physical abilities, but never her spirit. Her smile was always there for everyone she met. Her spirit made us all feel better.
Special Thanks to Specialty Nursing for there wonderful care epecially Brenda who became part of our family. We would like to thank Dr Gary Holland, a doctor Teena actually liked.
She will be cremated as per her wishes. Graveside Services to be held at a later.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah
