April 30, 1954 ~ January 21, 2020
Teresa Ann Forsberg, age 65, passed away peacefully January 21, 2020, at her home in Riverside, Utah, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Teresa was born in Logan, Utah, to parents Ronald K. Mather and Tina Waite Mather.
She grew up in South Ogden, Utah, where she attended Bonneville High School. She also attended Weber State University where she earned her Associates Degree.
Teresa married David Donn Forsberg May 21, 1976, in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters. They moved to Layton and Ogden area before building their dream home in Riverside, Utah.
Teresa was always a dedicated, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many church callings, mainly in the Relief Society and Young Women's organizations. Her callings working with the young women were especially dear to her. She and David served a work mission in the state of Washington.
Teresa held several different jobs throughout her life. She was a manager for Rhodeway Inn, sales manager for Radisson Hotel, office manager of an OB/GYN clinic, and office manager and controller for Riverside Electric.
Teresa enjoyed serving her community and was a member of Business Network International (BNI) and the Chamber of Commerce for both Roy and Ogden, Utah. She was trained as a volunteer for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). She also hosted several emergency preparedness preparation courses in her community.
Teresa had many talents and hobbies that she shared with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and family party planner. She loved to travel, especially if the destination included a visit to the beach. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening. She truly did have a gift and love for growing all types of plants. She proudly held a certificate as a Master Gardener. Teresa was a beautiful person inside and out and was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her husband, David Donn and daughters, Stephanie Camille, Alison Anne, and Jennifer Donn (Dan) ;her grandchildren, Braydin Michael, Madilyn Claire, Hudson D, and Mila Terese; her sister, Vickie; her brother, Chris; her father; and her faithful dog, Kady.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Rogers Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
There will also be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Belmont Ward Chapel (16925 N. 5200 W.- Riverside) with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Riverside, Utah.
