Teresa Santarelli Kartchner

July 27, 1926 ~ January 6, 2020
Teresa S. Kartchner passed away on January 6, 2020, at her home in Plain City, Utah. She was born July 27, 1926, in Ogden to Raffaela DiMichele and Pasquale Santarelli. She was the youngest and the last to survive of seven children. Teresa married Dee Vern Kartchner, on October 23, 1954, at St Joseph's Catholic Church. Dee preceded her in death on October 2, 1993.
She attended St. Joseph's school until sixth grade. She then went to public school including Ogden High for a time and then graduated from Weber High School. Teresa worked for Etna Finance Company, Hill Air Force Base and Defense Depot of Ogden in the Personnel department where she received several commendations.
She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Business Women's Club for many years and enjoyed visiting with friends at their luncheons. She loved spending time with her family especially her two energetic grandsons.
Teresa is survived by her son Mark Dee Kartchner (Aimee), two grandsons Gideon Deetrick Kartchner and Neriah Giovanni Kartchner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 495 N Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404. A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th followed by a viewing from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. After the Rosary there will be a short time when family and friends can share memories of Teresa.
Interment will take place at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, South Ogden.
