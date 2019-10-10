February 24,1956 ~ October 7, 2019
Terri Kay Campbell Anderson passed away October 7, 2019, at the age of 63. She was born to Walter J. and Opal Hadfield Campbell on February 24, 1956, in Ogden Utah. She attended Layton High School. Terri married Alan R. Anderson on January 25, 1974, in Ogden Utah.
She liked to write poems, go fishing, genealogy, taking pictures of old buildings, she was fascinated with paranormal stories and loved spending time with her family and her two little dogs.
Terri is survived by her husband Alan and her two daughters Angela Ann, Jessie Rae and one son Jerad Dean (wife, Angie). She is survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is survived by four siblings Kay, Vern, Yolanda, and David. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, son-Alan Brock and brother Edwin.
Celebration of Life will be held at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: