Terry Alan Matthews
Born on November 4, 1965 to Dave and Jean Matthews, passed away on January 17, 2021 due to Covid-19. Terry's youth was spent in Bountiful and West Point, Utah. Terry served an LDS mission to Catania, Italy. He loved everything Italian. Terry met and married Jenny Lou. They have one daughter, Isabella, who is Terry's greatest joy.
Viewing and funeral will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Russon Brothers Mortuary 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah 84075.
Viewing 10:30- 11:30am with funeral starting at 12 noon. Internment at the West Point City Cemetery.
The funeral services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.russonmortuary.com