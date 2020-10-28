Terry Andrew Kelley
1943 - 2020
Terry Andrew Kelley passed away October 24, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital after a valiant battle with COPD. Terry was born on May 7, 1943 in Culver City, California. The son of Beatrice Christensen and Raymond T. Kelley.
Terry graduated from Bear River High School. He attended Utah State University and graduated from Weber State University. Terry served an LDS mission in Ireland. Following his mission, he was drafted into the Air Force and proudly served his country the during Vietnam War.
Terry married his sweetheart Ella Peterson on May 1, 1970 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Throughout their many years together, they enjoyed dancing, motorcycling and many fun activities together.
Terry worked at Hill Air Force Base, following his retirement he worked in Special Education with Canyon View Life Skills. He also taught special Olympics Soccer, coached and refed AYSO and was involved with the special needs mutual.
Terry enjoyed his Harley Club, raising goats, and yard work. He is known for his garden and his beautiful rose bushes. One of his most favorite things was his grandchildren.
Survived by his wife Ella, children: Melissa Kelley; Sean Kelley and Scott (Caren) Kelley, four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Marla (Greg) Brubaker.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Melanie D. Kelley and brother Raymond "Lynn" Kelley.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A family service will be held on Thursday October 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary with a viewing prior from 1-1:45 p.m.
Interment will be in the West Weber Cemetery.
Funeral Service will be live streamed on Terry's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be shared with the family.