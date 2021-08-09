Terry H. Holbrook
Terry H. Holbrook our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Great Friend passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 age 71 at his residence from Bladder cancer.
Terry was born April 13, 1950 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Cal O Holbrook and Elizabeth Louise Hatch. He was one of eight children. He lived in Bancroft, Idaho and later moved to Washington Terrace where he attended school and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1968. He was married and divorced. From the marriage he had two children Jason Holbrook and Stephanie Boehme.
He was in the Army Reserve. He was a man meant for the construction trade. He worked for many construction companies before settling down with R&O Construction working and retiring after 27 years.
The outdoors was his passion. He loves to go hunting, fishing and camping. He couldn't wait for Memorial Day weekend because that started the camping season. He loved his great grand kids. He couldn't wait for his Scarlet to get old enough to take her out fishing and show her the ropes.
He always talked about the farm in Chesterfield, Idaho where he spent most of his time as a kid in the summers helping them out.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, one brother-in-law and one son-in-law.
He is survived by his son Jason Holbrook and daughter Stephanie Boehme, three brothers and two sisters, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Special Thanks to Utah Hematology Oncology and lndependence Health Services.
Funeral services with a viewing prior will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 3:30 pm. Viewing at 2:00 - 3:15 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah
Send condolence to the family at www.myers-mortaury.com