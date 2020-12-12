Terry Joe Kment
(T.K.)
November 18, 1954 ~ November 30, 2020
Our Beloved Son, Father, Uncle, Grandpa and Friend to all that knew him, passed away peacefully with his youngest daughter by his side at the Mt Terrace Care Facility.
Born to Joe and Bonnie Kment, Terry was the middle child of three boys. A happy young boy befriending all that knew him. An avid learner and according to his mother had perfect attendance throughout his school years. Started work at the age of 12. Graduated from Davis High School Married Susan Beus and had Four children, they were later divorced. Terry never remarried. He lived an Adventurous Spiritual life and enjoyed spending time with his Family and Friends. Terry will be Dearly Missed.
Terry is survived by his Father Joe (Barb) Kment, four children; Liberty, Phoenix, J.W. (Tracee), Dupree (Sean), 10 grandchildren; Celeste, Sage, Stormie, Cole, Kylee, Kanyon, Daxton, Kreed, Cash, Ella, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Terry is preceded in Death by his mother Bonnie Lou Bass/Kment, Brothers Tom and Todd Kment.
There will be a Tribute though social media, and a Memorial during the Summer of 2021, where we can all get together and celebrate Terrys life.