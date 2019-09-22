Terry Lewis Davis, 79, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden UT.
Terry was born May 28, 1940, in Orange CA to Dan McDonnell Davis and Eleanor Madelaine Lewis. He spent his youth in Banning CA. He graduated high school in 1958 and went to UCLA to study economics. He graduated with a bachelor's degree and went on to a career in office equipment and supply.
Terry married Barbara Snowball on May 28, 1968, in Riverside CA. They were married for 50 years. They had three children; Jessica, Jeremiah, and Christopher. He was a loving husband and father who cared deeply about his family.
Terry was a talented jewelry maker and designer. He started doing that after retirement and had his own gallery in New Mexico for a few years. He loved spending time in his studio cutting and polishing stones and creating new pieces to sell and give as gifts. It was something that gave him great joy.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (2018) and his mother and father. He is survived by his children; Jessica (Colby) Bitton, Jeremiah Davis and Christopher (Sarah) Davis. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; Kaelyn (Victor) Cisneros, Davis Bitton, Taylor Bitton, Grace Davis, Emily Bitton, Anna Davis, and his sister Jill (Roy) Reed.
A private memorial was held September 21, 2019. The family wishes to thank the home health care staff at Harrison Regent for everything they did to take care of Terry during his stay there.
