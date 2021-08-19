Teyrrah Andrea Eilander
October 2, 2012 ~ August 13, 2021
Teyrrah Andrea Eilander, 8, of Brigham City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Bear River Valley Hospital. She was born on October 2, 2012 at Ogden Regional, the daughter of Ricky Eilander and Stacie (Whitten) Eilander.
She loved more than anything being her brother's shadow and best friend. She loved beauty, colors, playing her Ukulele, singing, dancing, and watching or creating her Gacha videos. Teyrrah loved being outdoors, jumping on the tramp, swinging, swimming, going on walks, holding on to her brother on his scooter, and cuddling with Mom and Dad.
Teyrrah was a carefree, grab life by the horns, feisty little girl. She believed to live and love by your truth. If it makes you happy, wear it proudly and follow your dreams. Teyrrah was the embodiment of a bohemian spirit. She was as unique as they come. She loved giant hairbows just as much as playing in the mud and finding her bugs. She was an avid gamer that she shared with her brother. There wasn't a person around her that did not feel like they were her best friend.
Everyone was Teyrrah's buddy and she made you feel like you were the world.
Teyrrah was preceded in death by her big sister and guardian angel, Nevaeh Rae, "Granny" Diane Bonds, "Grandpa Harry" Harry Whitten, "Grandma Jojo" Laurie Whitten, and "Grumpa Truck" Steve Hale.
Teyrrah is survived by her big brother, Draven Eilander; her parents, Ricky and Stacie Eilander; "Grandma Dodge" Susan Hale, "Papa and Nana" Steve and Michelle Eilander; "Aunt Shell" Michelle (Kris) Michel, Aunt Shanna (Dave) Johnson, Uncle Jason (Kirsten) Hale, Uncle Bryan (Sarah) Hale, Uncle Kelly Eilander, Aunt Kaylie (Trevor) Torres, Aunt Steph (Jason) Bass; cousins, Alex, Janelle (Wyatt), Joe, Caysem, Braden, Trevin, and numerous other cousins and friends she adored.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. There will also be a motorcycle procession from the mortuary to the cemetery. If you ride, please feel free to join.
The family would like to offer their thanks to UHP, Box Elder Dispatch, and Bear River Valley Hospital Staff, and The Odd Fellows.
Rest in Peace little butterfly, kiss the flowers as you fly by!
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." - Dr. Suess
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com