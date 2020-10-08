The Angles Have A New Guardian Tonight
Sandra (Sandy) Lee Reddy, 73, of Clearfield Utah, passed away on 5th of October 2020 in Salt Lake City Utah.
Sandy was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Ralph and Merle Monnier on the 20th of April 1947. She married George E. Reddy on 21st of December, 2010 in Clearfield Utah, at Hill Air Force Base. She worked as an Electronic Technician for the Air Logistics Center until 2005.
Sandy is survived by her husband George; daughters, Stacey with husband, Lisa with husband and Lorri; sisters, Carol and Vicki with husband; grandchildren, Naomi and Lane; great grandchildren, Julian (9), Stephen (6), and Kyrian (5); nephews, Robert and Eric; great nephew, Sean; great niece Elizabeth(little bit); All the boys and Extended Family.
Sandy is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Richard; nephew, Timmy; and her daughter, Shannon.
Memorial services will be held the evening of the 10th of October at Myers Mortuary 250 N Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah from 6PM-8PM. Flowers and Memorials may be sent to Myers Mortuary 250 N Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah. Face masks are required. Condolences can be sent to: www.myers-mortuary.com