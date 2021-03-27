"The Barn Kelly" Woodland
March 26, 1954 ~ March 19, 2021
"The Barn Kelly" Woodland was born in Ogden Utah on March 26, 1954 to Val Isaac Woodland and Colleen Ann Schneiter and suddenly passed away on March 19, 2021 from accelerated complications of COVID-19 and Pneumonia.
Kelly was first married to Joni Garside and had their son, Justin. Kelly then married RaNae Nash and inherited her two children, Kip and Brooke Roper. Kelly and RaNae then had their only child together, Kory, and have been married for the past 46 years.
Kelly co-owned and operated The Barn Golf Club in Pleasant View Utah along with his little brother Shon. Kelly turned pro at the ripe age of 17 and found his way to the White Barn Golf Course is 1972 where he worked seven days a week up until his passing with no end in sight. His idols and mentors were his Grandpa Ernie Schneiter, Sr and Uncle Ernie Schneiter, Jr along with Uncle Neil Thornton. He earned a great respect of the PGA by the examples of these true professionals. He wanted to be just like them. He was elected as a Class A PGA Professional in 1985.
In 1987, his Mom Colleen (Dean) Randall, he and Shon purchased The White Barn Golf Course and began giving it a much-needed facelift. With new ownership it became known as The Barn Golf Club. It was the place that Kelly devoted his life to making his customers and friends feel like family the moment they walked through the pro-shop door. It was Kelly's dream to work alongside his family and all three of his boys bought into the dream. Up until the weeks before his passing, Kelly was relieved of his morning duties by his son and assistant professional Kory. He took pride in the many daily compliments he received of the beautiful course conditions provided by his brother Shon and now Head Superintendent son Justin. His son Kip was honored to return to fill in during the final weeks he was fighting to survive.
Kelly was an accomplished Junior Golfer and made many friends along the way. He was loved by his fellow professionals for his uniquely fun yet respectful demeanor.
He was also a master wood craftsman. When not at the golf course he enjoyed hunting pheasants, ducks, geese and trolling for fish with his closest buddies.
If he gave you grief, you knew he liked you. If he gave you a lot of grief, you knew he really liked you. He didn't have a bad thing to say about anyone. To Kelly, everyone was friend material. He had a special way of getting away with things most people wouldn't. They'd say, "that's just Kelly" and everyone accepted that.
Kelly took a lot of pride in mentoring his close lifelong friends Rob Despain and Craig Sarlo (General Manager at the OGCC) in the early days after arriving at The White Barn. Deep down Kelly would have loved the opportunity to have followed in his Grandpa Ernie Sr's footsteps and been the pro of the OGCC, but after taking their annual boy's trip to the Masters with the likes of fellow professionals Jerry Comer and Dean Candland they jokingly deemed that Kelly boy might not be "country club material." That worked out pretty well as he was able to pursue his dream on the opposite end of town where he planted his roots and was able to create a legacy for his family.
Kelly is survived by his wife, RaNae "Red"; sons, Kip Roper "Skip", Justin "Lou" (Dana) Woodland and Kory "Kormone" (Heather) Woodland; five beautiful granddaughters, Kelssi, Bayleigh, Nikell, Oakley and Kira and one grandson, Jackson Hall; one great-granddaughter, Rosie with one on the way; siblings, Cary (Jade) Woodland, Dawn (Roy) Barker, and Shon (Suzi) Woodland. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and stepdaughter, Brooke.
Private family services will be held. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. A big well deserved send off will be held outdoors on Monday, April 19th at 11 a.m. sharp at The Barn Golf Club. Please plan on observing all COVID 19 safety protocols considering that is what took him from us.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you consider donating to the Kelly Woodland Junior Golf Memorial Fund at Goldenwest Credit Union (Farr West branch if possible) or more information can be found on the Goldenwest website. Make reference to Justin or Kory Woodland if needed.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com or on thebarngolfclub facebook page.