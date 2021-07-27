Thelma Louise Perry Reeve
August 7, 1931 ~ July 22, 2021
Thelma Louise Perry Brewer Reeve passed away peacefully in her home, on July 22, 2021. Thelma was born August 7, 1931, to Allen Milton Perry and Agnes Borne Perry in Port Arthur, Texas, as the youngest of four children. After the death of her mother, her father married Zona McCann Hilton Perry, adding three stepbrothers to the family. Thelma attended Franklin Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior High, Thomas Jefferson High School and Port Arthur Business College.
Thelma married and later divorced Edward "Bob" Brewer in El Paso, Texas in 1951. They had five children: Cathy, Karen, Kaye, Allen, and Corrie. Thelma later married her eternal companion Richard K. Reeve, on October 1, 1971, adding three stepchildren: Richard, Albert, and Carol to the family.
Thelma was employed at Hill Air Force Base for 26 years as a Management Specialist, retiring as a GS18 in 1987. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions throughout her life including Relief Society President and Teacher. Thelma and Richard served a full-time mission for the LDS Church at the Ogden Cannery, and worked as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple for several years.
Thelma loved to travel and had a passion for learning, especially about History and Culture. Thelma and Richard spent many summers at their trailer in Bear Lake. They also traveled to many places across the United States, and spent a lot of time in Mexico, their favorite destination being Mazatlan. Thelma was a talented Poet and Artist, painting mostly landscapes and buildings, often on very unique and creative surfaces. She also enjoyed crocheting, game shows, music, and was an avid reader. Thelma passed along her love of learning, history, art and reading to many of her children, grandchildren and beyond.
Thelma spent much of her latter life serving those around her and had endured an abundance of heartache. Thelma lost her husband and best friend in 2008. Between 2007 to 2021 went on to lose three of her daughters to cancer, her stepdaughter, three of her siblings, and her grandson. Thelma always had an open door and a willingness to love and help anyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Particularly weekend visits and long phone calls. She also had very close relationships with many of her neighbors, friends, and ward members, who became like family to her.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, James "Mickey" Perry, Mildred Perry Gower, Earl Hilton Jr., and Donald Hilton; her loving husband, Richard Reeve; her daughters, Karen Child, Linda "Kaye" Garcia, and Margaret "Corrie" Martinez; stepdaughter, Carol Reeve; grandson, Brady Manning and three great-grandchildren, Ian, Angel and Jakobee.
Thelma is survived and will be forever missed by her son, Allen (Chris) Brewer, Corinne, UT and daughter, Cathy Manning, Syracuse, UT; two stepsons, Richard (Lori) Reeve and Albert (Linda) Reeve, both of Kansas; her sister, Estelle (Earl) Perry, Hilton, Texas; stepbrother, Ulysse "Lee" (Barbara), McCann, Texas; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday July 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom Thelma's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com where condolences may also be shared.