Thereasia AnnMaria Woodrick
May 13, 1952 - March 30, 2021
Thereasia AnnMaria Woodrick, 69, passed away peacefully March 30, 2021 due to illness. She was born May 13, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to Nadine Woodrick and Raymond Watson. Thereasia is survived by her Aunts, Betty Roberson and Willye (Jones) Robinson, James Woodrick, uncle, three children: Patrick Harris Sparkle Bryan and De'Quan Medlock and her only grandchild, Saya Bryan and many cousins. All of these she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her mother Nadine, sister Pamela Woodrick and her brother Franklin Woodrick and her beloved grandparents Marguerite and LD Cooper.
She may be gone from our presence but will be remembered forever in our hearts.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Revelation 21:4