Theresa Castillo "Tweet"
1980 ~ 2021
Theresa Castillo "Tweet" our beautiful loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and a sweet friend to many passed away peacefully at home on February. 18, 2021. She was 40 born on December 10, 1980.
She worked at McKay Dee Hospital with her mother. Theresa enjoyed laughing and helping others, and spending time with her grand babies. She had a passion for animals especially cats.
Theresa is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Santillan; her father, Miguel Castillo; her three daughters; Alicia Castillo, Serena Lopez, and Destiny Lopez; her three brothers and four sisters; her 4 grandbabies.
Services will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.