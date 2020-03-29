Theron Jones Phillips

February 4, 1924 ~ March 26, 2020
On March 26th, Theron completed his 96-year earthly journey, and after a twelve-year separation was finally reunited with his sweetheart, Faye.
Theron was born Feb. 4, 1924 in Ogden to Melvin T. Phillips and Marion Jones. He was raised on a 30-acre farm in Wilson, where he learned the value of hard work. He attended Weber County schools and graduated from Weber High School.
Being raised on a farm, he chose to continue farming as a career after his marriage to Faye Hipwell in November 1941. With his wife by his side, they worked together in dairy and poultry farming for more than 28 years. The poultry farming consisted of 6,000 laying hens. To supplement his farming income, he also worked at Defense Depot Ogden and Northern LP Gas Co. In 1969 Theron sold his chicken business and went to work for the first time in his life at an eight-hour-a-day job with Cream O'^Weber Dairy. He worked there for 17 years, retiring in 1986.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife on many short trips, particularly to Yellowstone. They loved golfing together, attended the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, as well as several Denver Bronco games in Denver, and enjoyed an Alaskan Cruise.
Theron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served more than 20 years in various bishoprics in the Wilson Ward as Finance Clerk, Ward Clerk and Executive Secretary. He also served as a Cubmaster in the Scouting program and many years as a Home Teacher.
Together Theron and Faye raised three children: Reid (deceased), Janice (Reed) Myers, and Craig (deceased). He has 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons; his parents; two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his daughter.
A very special thanks to Mountain View Health Services and Inspiration Hospice for their very caring service to Dad.
Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis restrictions, a private family graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the West Weber Cemetery.
