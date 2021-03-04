Theron N. Hill
January 9, 1930 ~ March 1, 2021
Theron N. Hill, 91, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on January 9, 1930 in Garland, Utah, the son of Joseph Vernal and Christina Gee Hill. Theron graduated from Malad High School in Malad, Idaho. He served in the Armed Forces.
He married Thora Oman on June 25, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Theron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully as a Bishop and in many other callings throughout his life.
He was a contractor, carpenter, religious leader and mentor of young men groups. He found joy in working and being outside, gardening, hunting, camping, fishing, and traveling. He provided many valuable years of service for the Kier Corporation.
Theron is survived by his wife, Thora Oman Hill; daughter, Debra Ann Hill; son, Rodger Theron (Liza) Hill; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Vernal T. Hill; parents; siblings, Randolf, Carl, Norma, Hilda, Don, Merrill, Dorline, Jay, Gerald and Frank.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their care of Theron.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Primary Children's Medical Center.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.