Theron Roland Hunter

September 20, 1930 ~ January 24, 2020
Our dear Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa graduated from this earthly life on January 24, 2020, after declining health due to age, and from missing his sweetheart of 62 years who passed in 2017.
Theron was born on September 20, 1930, to Roland Silas Hunter and Vida Thomson in Granite, Utah. As a youth he loved to hike to Bell Canyon Lake and all over the Little Cottonwood Canyon area. His family moved to Washington Terrace, UT when he was a teenager. He attended Weber High School when it was on 12th St. and Washington Blvd. Rumor has it that he drove the fastest car in all of Ogden during those days. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War.
After four years in the Navy, he returned to Ogden and met and married the love of his life, Kay Ellsworth. They married on August 12, 1955, and were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple a few months later. Theron and Kay lived in North Ogden for over 60 years.
He graduated from Weber State College and from Utah State University. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for over 35 years, and always loved hearing the F4^s and other aircraft roaring above the area.
One thing dad cherished the very most was his family. He was proud of every one of his children but especially loved the grandkids and great-grandkids! His tree house in the apple tree and sandbox below it as well as the old swing set will forever be remembered! Also, his pumpkin patch that provided lots of pumpkins to decorate as a family for Halloween. He and mom loved to travel and visited many beautiful places in this world.
Theron and Kay served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. First in the Connecticut Hartford Mission from 1997-1999. The second was from 2003-2006 in Davis, Weber and Morgan Counties for the Addiction Recovery Program. This included the Weber Co. Jail and halfway house.
Theron was preceded in death by his wife Kay. They have three children, Brent (Roylene) Hunter, Liberty, UT; Scott (Sheila) Hunter, Ogden, UT; Kristine (Todd) Haslam, North Ogden, UT; eight beautiful grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren with one due in March.
Dad will always be remembered for his extra-loving, generous heart, his sense of humor, love of Hershey bars and Diet Coke, his immaculately organized shop, the blue dune buggy, and singing his made-up songs to little babies.
A viewing will be held Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 12 p.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
We, his children would like to thank all of the amazing, CNA's and Nurses and all others that served and took care of Dad at the George Wahlen Veteran's Home; especially Jessica. Also, Sarah, his sweet hospice nurse that took care of him at the end and provided comfort for us children.
