1950 ~ 2019
SGM Thomas A. Alsup, US Army (Retired), passed away on October 13, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer. Tom was born on March 18, 1950, to Arthur and Marguerite Peterson. After his father passed away unexpectedly, Marguerite married Phil S. Alsup who adopted and raised Tom as his own. Tom was raised in Plain City and attended Weber High and Weber State University. In 1968, in the midst of the Vietnam war, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army where he achieved the position of Green Beret Medic. After he came home from Vietnam, he married Pemmie Morgan; and they had three beautiful daughters that brightened his life: Heather (Dave) Turner, Sumar (TJ) Peake, and Brooke (Stewart) Yazzie. After a short stint at Hill Air Force Base, Tom rejoined the Army Special Forces at Camp Williams. Tom's never give up attitude pushed him forward in the Special Forces and advanced him to the rank of Sergeant Major. Tom had many overseas excursions through the Special Forces in which he received many commendations including, but not limited to, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.
In July 2013, his wife, Pemmie, lost her own battle to cancer. After her death, Tom met and developed a special relationship with Kathi Knight with whom he developed a deep love and devotion to each other. During Tom's cancer fight, Kathi was a Godsend. Tom was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important.
Tom is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; siblings: Marcia, Alan, Kevin, Brian, and Phil.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street in Murray, Utah. Interment will be at the Uintah Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with full military honors. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the George E. Whalen VA Hospital for their kindness and care in Tom's final days.
