10/28/1940 ~ 10/21/2019
Thomas Alfred Rogers, 78, went home Monday, October 21, 2019, to be with his Savior whom he knew, loved and served.
Thomas was born October 28, 1940, in Paris, Idaho to Alfred and Lucile Rogers.
He met the love of his life, Linda Shirley in Paris, Idaho and they10/ were married January 10, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
Tom is a true disciple of Jesus Christ, he touched many lives through his example, genuine love and service for others.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Linda, his children, Cindy (Matt) Singer, Jeff (Tonya), Ryan (Julie), Marcy (Jason) Call, Deidre (Adam) Reynolds, Tina (Derek) Harames, his brother, Bill, and father-in-law, Evan Shirley, 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Taylor 3rd Ward, 2200 South 4300 West. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Paris Cemetery, Paris, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: