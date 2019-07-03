January 24, 1932 ~ June 28, 2019
Thomas Arlie Hamm, 87, passed away June 28, 2019. Tom was born on January 24, 1932 to Helen and Clarence Hamm in Sheridan, WY.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Veda Jeanette (Kinsey) Hamm.
Tom was a veteran of the Korean War and later received his bachelor's in engineering from Oregon State University. With Veda at his side, they traveled across the world for his work before settling in Taylor, Utah.
Tom's marriage to Veda created a legacy of love for all their posterity. They were married for 59 years before her passing and Tom loved her every day after. Together they left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of everyone that knew them.
Tom was never a man of many words, but he became a lighthouse for those around him. He was admired for his unwavering faith, dedication, strength and charity. We'll remember the lessons he taught us, his gentleness in creating, the days he spent serving others and moments holding hands in prayer.
Tom is survived by his four children; Garry (Marie) Hamm, Heather (Tim) Mayer, Terry (Joye) Hamm, and Marti Black; nine grandkids, seven great-grandkids and their dog Callie.
The family would like to thank Tom's caregivers in the last phase of his life: the team at Peach Tree Place, as well as, Tiffany at Bristol Hospice.
The family will be celebrating his life as a husband, father, grandfather and friend to all on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403. A service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 163 E. 4800 South, Washington Terrace, Utah 84405. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest and Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: