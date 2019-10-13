Thomas Arthur Schaefer

July 20, 1935 ~ September 30, 2019
Treasured everyday, missed everyday. Dad lived a beautiful life surrounded by love and family. Our stability, rock-solid easy going, and cheerful.
He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he grew up, graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, he was a member of the band and a track athlete. He proudly served his country beginning with ROTC and continued as an MP in the US Army for six years.
He married his high school sweetheart and started a family, adventurously moving all six of us to Utah. He appreciated all the splendor of the Wasatch and Cache Valley mountains enjoying many beautiful homes in the area. He was happiest out on the lake, working in the yard, and walking the trails with his 4-legged pals.
As a Professional Mechanical Engineer his ability to design, build, create, and improve upon anything with moving parts was amazing and defined his passion and purpose. He literally made our world a better place.
Preceded in death by our mother, Jeanette, we like to imagine they are now joyfully reunited and taking a country drive through the fall colors.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward, lend a helping hand, take the time to go outside and soak in your environment, enjoy a walk.