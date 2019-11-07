Thomas Blaine Worley Ames

June 8, 1924 ~ November 3, 2019
Blaine passed away at his home in Roy, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Ira B. and Mae Worley Ames.
Blaine married Beverly Barnett on February 12, 1943, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married 72 years. She died April 11, 2015.
He was an active member of The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions in the church.
Blaine served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during World War II and the Korean conflict.
He enjoyed camping, traveling and family parties. Blaine is survived by his 2 sons; Richard, Alan (Debbi), daughter-in-law, Judy, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, two brothers; Darrel and Boyd, one sister Shirley, son Robert, granddaughter Nicole, grandson Paul, granddaughter Tina, and great-grandson Christopher.
The family would like to thank Summit Hospice and R.N. Elyse for the great and loving care they gave Dad.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah with a viewing prior at 11:45 a.m. to^12:45 p.m., Interment will be in the Ogden City Cemetery.
