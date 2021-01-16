Thomas Charles Kinne

January 9, 1949 - January 1, 2021
Thomas (Tom) Kinne (71) passed away in his home in Roy, Utah surrounded by family on New Year's night.
He was born in Ogden, Utah to Charles Wesley and Gloria Cooney Kinne. He was raised in Roy, Utah alongside his older brother and younger sister.
It was in Utah country, with his father and brother, wherein he discovered a love for the outdoors. Through the years he matured into a seasoned outdoorsman. It was of no surprise to hear him coach his hospice nurse on how to skin a bobcat. As a young man he enlisted to serve the United States of America and soon became a Navy SeaBee in the Vietnam War. In returning to civilian life, he was indeed the epitome of the phrase, jack of all trades. Utilizing his learned and natural skills he was able to develop, own, and operate several companies, the most recent being, Kinne Precast Designs. He had a contagious smile and possessed a captivating charisma.
He was married to Cindi Kool-Ohman in December of 2009. They enjoyed 11 wonderful years together.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cindi, his brother, Roger, sister Becky Caruso, his five children from two previous marriages: Brian, Kristi Howe, Thara Tenney, Brittney Beck, Thomas and his 18 grandchildren.
Tom desired for there to be no funeral services. Condolences may be sent to CindisKinne@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the final expenses.
3800 S 1900 W Trailer 8 Roy, UT 84067