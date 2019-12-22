January 22, 1955 ~^December 7, 2019
Thomas Craig Finn Sr. left this earth as a sojourner to return to his true home with his Lord and Savior. He was found on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home in Eden, Utah by a very dear friend, Brent Hunter. Tom passed away from a heart attack.
He was born January 22, 1955, in Ogden, Utah to Thomas Finn and Helen Dalton. Tom grew up in Ogden, graduated from Ogden High School, and then joined the Navy and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War from 1972-1976.
After his time in the service, Tom went on to work at Hill Air Force Base until he retired in 2010. His love for his family and friends drove him to do all he could to make a better life for himself and anyone that was around him.
Tom loved God, skiing, going for a motorcycle ride, and golf; but most of all Tom derived his greatest joy from helping his fellow man. Tom was a member of AA since 1985 and did all he could do to help guide and support anyone willing.
During his time in AA he impacted many people's lives, he helped them find sobriety, jobs, housing, or whatever the necessity, but most of all, his greatest impact was to those whom he helped learn to depend on the Lord.
Tom is survived by his sisters, Julie (Steve) Halverson, Pam Finn; daughters, Jennifer (Brent) Zeluf, Sara (Eric) Castro; son, Thomas Craig Finn Jr; four grandchildren, eight great-grand children, and his three sweet dogs. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Finn and his mother, Helen Finn.
Tom's family would like to acknowledge and thank his community in Eden for all they have done for Tom and his family. The family would like to ask for donations in lieu of flowers.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, UT. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
