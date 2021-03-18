Thomas Dean Baker
April 7, 1942 - March 13, 2021
On Saturday, March 13, 2021, our beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather, Thomas Dean Baker passed away at the age of 78. He was born on April 7, 1942 in Plain City, Utah. Tom graduated from Weber High School and received his Bachelor's in Education at Weber State College. While attending Weber State he served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. Tom taught the 5th grade at Gramercy Elementary for 19 years. Then continued employment at Swift Transportation for 6 years before becoming a full-time rancher of traditional and exotic animals.
Tom loved riding & racing horses and his cattle business with his dad. At the age of 10 Tom rode his horse with the posse all the way to Jackson Hole, he was the youngest ever at the time to make that ride and he was very proud of that. Tom also enjoyed snowmobile, floating the Madison River, fishing, hunting, riding his ATV's, and camping at Sourdough with his wife. Tom loved taking the grandchildren on outings to lunch, camping, long trips to British Columbia, Bear World and teaching them to ride horses. Tom especially enjoyed his weekly visits with his lifelong friend Sam Hori.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Dean & Vivian Baker; sister, Georgia Willard; sister, Joanna Baker; sister, Diane Wallace; and stepson Travis B. Wood. He is survived by his wife, Toni Johnson Baker; son, Dean Baker; stepdaughter, Brandi (Billy) Fox; stepdaughter, Randi (William) Nelson; 7 Grandchildren; & 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Special thanks to Rocky Mountain hospice, Bonnie and Brook for all the love and care they gave him.
A viewing & Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Plain City Cemetery 4373 W 1975 N, Plain City, UT 84404. Masks will be required.
Please visit Serenicare.com to share your memories.