Thomas Floyd Montez
June 6, 1950 ~ July 30, 2021
Tom was born on June 6, 1950 at home in Bingham Canyon, UT to Joe Montez and Josephine Lopez. Tom left this world on July 30, 2021
In 1972 Tom married Gloria and have been together for 50 years, married 49 and will now dance together in Heaven for all eternity!
Tom was preceded in death with his loving wife, Gloria. Tom is survived by his two daughters, Ranae (Jerry) Prieto and Heather (Manuel) Lopez and his beloved Pug, Sammy. He had 7 grandchildren: Valerie, Vincent, Daniel, Ashley, Teresa, Angelisa and Dominique. He also had 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and surviving siblings, two sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by his mother, three brothers and two sisters,
He lived in Sunny Side, UT until the age of 10 when they moved to Ogden, UT for the remainder of his life. He Joined the US Army in 1967 at the age of 17, he went to Vietnam serving with the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles", in January 1969 Tom made Sergeant then staff Sergeant, by July he had received two purple hearts, a bronze star, a combat infantry badge, and seven campaign stars. He went back for a second tour in January 1970 serving as weapons instructor for the Screaming Eagles. He was honorably discharged at the age of 20. Tom worked helping Veterans most of his life with VFW, DAV, VVA, MOPH and American Legion.
He was a brave courageous man who was a devoted Catholic. He loved quoting scripture to everyone and testing the knowledge of every religious belief. He loved spending time with family smoking joints, going fishing, and camping no matter when or where the occasion was. Tom also loved playing his harmonica for family so they could enjoy the tunes. He was ALWAYS the first to arrive and last one to leave. He will be remembered for his "terrible" grandpa jokes, his dancing, and his intelligence on everything; he spoke with kind words and had a big heart. He loved to tell stories and he loved to share about his Vietnam days. He was an entrepreneur who started his own paralegal company after serving his time at Hill Air Force Base and retired in the year 1996. He will be missed. We love you Papa Bear.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., where military honors will be accorded.
