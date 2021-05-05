Thomas J. Corwin
September 19, 1932 ~ May 3, 2021
Thomas J. Corwin, 88 was born September 19, 1932 to Virgil Corwin and Florence Burton.
He left his journey here on earth on May 3, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.
Thomas was born in Whittier, CA but spent much of his childhood in Ogden, Utah. Tom graduated from Ogden High School in 1950.
He met the love of his life Doris (Annie) Stockham in Ogden, Utah and they married on August 17, 1951. They spent almost 70 years together and raised three wonderful children.
Tom and Annie enjoyed many years on the golf course together. In September 2004 Tom was honored for a hole-in-one at Ben Lomond Golf Course. Tom and Annie enjoyed many years panning gold in Quincy, CA during the summers.
Tom was a master bricklayer for over forty years receiving a recognition for quality craftmanship in masonry in 1965, from the local union where he was also a business agent. His brick work was that of a well-skilled craftsman and perfectionist.
Tom was a trainer of sporting dogs for many years developing a great passion for animals and their abilities.
He spent countless days on the rivers and lakes throughout his lifetime, mastering his fly-fishing skills. There was no better story than grandpa's fishing stories and no better day than that spent fishing with grandpa. Tom leaves behind a legacy for his children and grandchildren to carry on. His family will miss him but cherish the memories he created with them over the years.
He is survived by his wife Annie and his children, Richard Ray Corwin, Vickie Ann Ableman (Abe), Jackie Phillips (Saul Vigil). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and his sister, Connie Tuttle.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Buddy, Bill and Kent Corwin) and his sisters (Dorothy Gollihue and Donna Allington).
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Symbii hospice, especially Jerley and Alisa. In lieu of flowers please donate to the local animal shelter of your choice.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery with Leavitt's Mortuary officiating the service.
