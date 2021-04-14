Thomas "Jack" Beeler
October 24, 1942 ~ April 10, 2021
T. Jack Beeler passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in South Ogden, UT. He was born October 24, 1942 in Ogden, Utah to Alfred William and Mildred Koning Beeler. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He served in the Army Reserves for six years.
He married Diana Ross (deceased) and they had two children, Tom and Michelle (deceased). Jack married Connie Morfin Garcia, who brought her two children to the family, Al Garcia (deceased) and Brenda Mussells.
He retired as Operation Manager for Utah Power and Light. Jack was a man of many talents that excelled in what he did. He was an avid outdoorsman and held many records in fishing etc. Jack was a guide for several years at Inconnu Lodge in Yukon, Canada where his friend Warren Lafave owned the Lodge.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Connie Beeler of South Ogden; son, Thomas Beeler of Ogden; daughter, Brenda Mussells of AZ; sister, Cherie (LaVell) Rasmussen of Ogden; his grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mildred Beeler; wife, Diana; daughter, Michelle Beeler; son, Al Garcia; daughter-in-law, Cathy Beeler.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Masks required.
The family would like to thank the nurses, Sidney and Shannon; CNA, Crysten; social worker, Angela; and friend Bob Luzitano for his love and frequent visits during his illness.
