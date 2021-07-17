Thomas Jay Harding
1940 ~ 2021
Thomas Jay Harding, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home in Layton, Utah. He was born to Emma and DeWilt Harding on February 9, 1940 at the home of his grandmother Martha Mills in Hoytsville, Utah. He grew up on a dairy farm in Morgan, Utah, in a family of seven kids. After earning a Bachelor's Degree from Utah State University, he spent a few years working in San Francisco, before returning to Utah where he met Diane Hendricks. They were later married in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1972, and were subsequently blessed with one son and two daughters.
Tom was a hard working banker, and an avid outdoorsman who loved birds and butterflies. He canoed the Snake River on more than a hundred occasions, and greatly enjoyed oil painting as a hobby. He was also a strong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who served a mission in Toronto, Canada and who served a second mission in Washington D.C. with his wife in 2002. Additionally, he and his wife volunteered many years as workers in the Ogden and Bountiful Temples. Tom also served as a bishop, along with many other callings. He and his wife managed the bishop's storehouse in Layton when it first opened in 2008. His life was dedicated to service, and he had a special talent for reaching out to those in need.
He is survived by his wife Diane, his children; Ann (Kaleo) Primacio; Blake (Susan) Harding, and Amanda Nielsen, his sisters; Jean (Eldon) Chapel , Judy (John) Krebs, and Tamara (Brent) Thorpe, his brother Carl Harding; his grandchildren; Alyssa (Nick) Wheadon, McKaylah Thornley, Hannah Thornley, Ainsley Harding, Tyler Harding, Ella Nielsen, Lilly Nielsen and Malia Primacio; his great grandchildren Lylah and Benson Wheadon, foster children; Nghe Nguyen, Nam Nguyen and Tien Nguyen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emma and DeWilt Harding; his sister, Hazel (Doyle) Hyde, brother Paul (Joanne) Harding and brothers in law Eldon (Jean) Chapel and Brent (Tamara) Thorpe.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the Atlas hospice workers, Korie Newby and Tonya. We would also like to thank all the visitors and well wishers. It meant the world to dad and brought a smile to his face.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.lindquistmortuary.com by scrolling to the bottom of Thomas's obituary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.