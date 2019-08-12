March 19, 1959 ~ August 8, 2019
Our dearest father, husband, grandpa (Papa Tom), and friend, Thomas Kay Heywood passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, (age 60) surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer and congestive heart failure, joyously welcomed on the other side by his recently deceased parents. Tom graduated from Granger High School, where he was a star basketball player and went on to play for Rick's College, Weber State and Golden State Warriors. His greatest blessing in life was his family.
Surviving are his beloved spouse, Deejay; his siblings, Kevin (Helene) Heywood, Kassi (Kevan) Bybee, and Klint (Leslie) Heywood; his four children; Joseph (Rebecca) Heywood, Alisha (Michael) Salisbury, Kirt (Shersti) Heywood, Spencer (Morgan) Heywood, five step- daughters; Suzy Wies, Tawny Stephens, Natalie Cass, Amy Alverson, Amber Bradshaw; 26 grandchildren and one shortly anticipated great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fred Heywood and Rita Rae Heywood.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Tom Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS chapel at 3680 Eccles Ave Ogden, UT 84403. There will be a viewing at 11:45?12:45 prior to the funeral and Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the same location. Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
