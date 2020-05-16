Thomas Ketts Jr., 55, passed away on May 7, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden murder defendant claims innocence in letter to judge, asks for bail to see his two young children
- Man charged in alleged attack on woman with 'demons in her'
- Weber deputies: Man choked unconscious trying to break up scuffle
- Ogden man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two boys, uploading child pornography
- Lagoon Biergarten opens; rides still on hold
- Ogden School District to hold public hearing May 14 on revised boundary proposal for elementary schools
- Potential development near mouth of Ogden Canyon draws concern from residents
- Construction begins this week on new covered parking structure with solar array at Weber State
- Lawyers for Ogden couple charged with killing their toddler argue Utah's death penalty is unconstitutional
- 17% of residents test positive for virus at Roy care facility
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Ogden City Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, on Adams Avenue in downtown Ogden.
Latest News
- Sunday Drive: Mercedes has a new entry level luxury sedan in the 2020 A220
- School closures affect rates of reported child abuse
- Zion National Park reopens with limited operations
- Hoops notebook: Utah's Gach to transfer; BYU lands another Toolson
- McKay-Dee nurse calls media hoopla after aiding N.Y. hospital her '15 minutes of fame'
- McKay-Dee doctor, nurse help New York hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
- Police: Fake university survey taker distracted homeowners during burglaries
- Ogden resident turns love of telling stories into award-winning children's podcast