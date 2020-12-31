Thomas Leroy Lucero

August 12, 1934 — December 27, 2020
Thomas Lucero passed away on December 27, 2020 at home in West Ogden surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Pearl Pacheco and Benito Lucero.
He married Lydia Quintana on February 13, 1967 in Ogden, Utah where they raised six kids and grew their family.
We will cherish his humor, strength and loving soul. Always willing to help anyone no matter the task and would give the shirt off his back. He loved spending time with his kids at Pineview Dam swimming or hunting even those big Thanksgiving feasts. Family always was taken care of. Movies, Wendover, and motorcycles were his favorite and he had the passion and talent to fix cars. We can't forget his little dogs.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Lydia Lucero; children, Debbie (Daniel) Dominguez, Lorraine Gallegos, Corrina Lucero, Thomas Jr. (Debbie) Lucero, William Lucero, Jorge Lucero, Karen Cantu, and raised Thomas A. Lucero; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his son, LeRoy Lucero; grandson, Robert Chacon Lucero; mother and father; three brothers, Daniel Lucero, David Lucero, and Benito Lucero; son-in-law, Eliazar Jr. Cantu; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank everyone that cared for Thomas throughout this hard time and his life. He was truly grateful.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
