Thomas M. Richins
July 16, 1953 - April 25, 2020
Thomas M. Richins passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Tom was the beloved son of Max A. and Thelma "Faye" Brenner Richins.
He will be forever remembered for his infectious laugh, wit and kindness to others.
Tom is survived by sons: Brandon, Brody (Amber), and James J Fetter (Valerie). Siblings: Sandra (James) Jeffries and Brent (Karen) Richins.
Niece: Heidi (John) Sullivan. Nephews: Shane (Sherry) Jeffries. Jeremy Jeffries, Spencer (Dina) Richins, Eric Richins and their families.
Granddaughter: Kylie, who had her silly grandpa wrapped around all ten fingers. He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts, uncles and a nephew.
Tom assisted Sandra caring for their mother as needed. Solely took care of his mother-in-law, Margaret U. Seager and sister-in-law Kay Seager, until their passing with dignity and kindness.
Special thanks to: Dr. John Hemmersmeier and staff. Nicki, Susan and Reganne from South Davis Home Care. Lynette Beckstead, Tom's favorite "cookie lady". Best friends: John Lewis and Don Barnes.
Service: Saturday, April 24, 2021. Family will meet friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Mound Fort Ward, 952 Childs Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404.
A private family "Celebration of Life: will follow.
Masks are required.