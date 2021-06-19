Thomas M. Roberts
Thomas M. Roberts passed away on May 19, 2021. He was born July 13, 1946 in Des Moines, lowa to Kenneth and Darlene Roberts where his father was attending medical school. In 1950 they moved to Aztec, New Mexico where Thom grew up. He attended New Mexico State University from 1964 to 1968 earning a degree in Chemistry and an Air Force commission through AFROTC. He married Marjorie (Lessentine), his high school sweetheart, on August 26, 1967 and in July of 1968 he began active duty in the Air Force.
Thom and Marge lived in a number of states during his 20 years of service, including Texas, Oklahoma, California, Florida, and Ohio. While in California, Thom earned a Master's Degree in Safety Management at USC, courtesy of the Air Force. Their daughter Wendy was born while there. Thom had a number of assignments as a safety officer including one at WPAFB in Ohio where their son Brett was born. They also lived in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida where he was the safety officer with the traveling lnspector General team at Eglin AFB. In 1983 the family moved back to Ohio where Thom was the safety officer helping to develop the KC 10 refueling tanker plane. Thom retired from active duty on August 1, 1988 and was hired as a safety management supervisor for an aerospace company.
The children grew up and moved on with their own lives, leaving Thom and Marge as "empty nesters". In 2009 Thom made a move within the company to a branch office in Ogden, Utah because he wanted to retire where he could see REAL mountains. He also moved his mother from Aztec to Clinton to live with them until her passing in 2014.
At the end of 2011, Thom retired for the second time; took up gardening, and for several years kept Marge and Darlene busy canning and otherwise preserving fruit and vegetables that came from his efforts. In 2017 Thom and Marge had a new single level home built (no more stairs) in Clinton, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. After the move to the new house they did some world traveling to China and SE Asia and the next year to Europe, but then the world shut down and ended any further expeditions.
Thom is survived by his wife Marge, daughter Wendy (Matt) + three grandchildren, Liam, Kyan and Kiera in Minnesota. Also son Brett Roberts in Illinois, brother Larry Roberts (Margaret) and their family in Idaho, plus numerous cousins in the midwest.
There will be a memorial service at Clearfield Community Church on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Thom had a longtime love of frogs, so in lieu of flowers or other gifts memorial contributions can be made to The Amphibian and Reptile Conservatory "httpq://www.facebook.com/donate/262126039044832" or to the Clearfield Community Church 525 E 200 S in Clearfield, Utah.