Thomas R. Fugate
July 29, 1947 ~ February 3, 2021
St. George, UT - Thomas Reneford Fugate passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2021 at St. George Regional Hospital.
Tom was born in Ogden, UT on July 29, 1947 to Jesse Ralph and Marjorie Mae Fugate. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1965 and attended Weber State University. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1966 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1981. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for more than 30 years. Tom was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and geocacher. He was the humble recipient of a liver transplant and had recently passed his five-year survival anniversary.
Tom is survived by his wife Peggy Jean, son Justin R. (Samantha), stepdaughter Jen Jepson, granddaughters Whitney, Brooke and Hannah Mae, step granddaughters Zoie, Solei and Simone, three great grandchildren, his sister Kay (Cortez) and his second family the Murrays. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Heidi. A visitation to celebrate his life will be held Monday, February 15 from 6-8 pm at Lindquist Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84067. Internment will be at Lindquist Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to DonorConnect at Donorconnect.life.