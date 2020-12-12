Thomas Richard Grill
April 25, 1934 ~ December 9, 2020
Thomas Grill passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was born in Ogden to Georg F. Grill and Henrietta Meyer and was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1952. He served in the US Navy for two years and Naval Reserves for eight. He worked at Hill AFB for 35 years and retired in 1989.
In 1953, he married Beverly Owen and they had three children, Sheri, Dennis (deceased) and John. They were later divorced. In 1982, he married Shirley Murphy and were together until her death in 2009.
Thomas was a good man who loved his family, friends and country. He loved to talk and was a great conversationalist. Music was his passion and was the key to his heart. He was part of a barbershop quartet in his younger days.
He was preceded in death by both his wives and all of his siblings. Thomas is survived by two of his children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
