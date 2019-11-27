October 30, 1991 ~ November 22, 2019
Thomas Wade Waterbury born October 30, 1991, to Mary Martinez Kies and Randal Gene Waterbury, passed away November 20, 2019.
Thomas was an avid skateboarder, snowboarder, and video game player. He enjoyed being with his friends and family. He has become the man we expected him to be. We will miss all of the fun times we had with him.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Mary Martinez (Micheal) Kies; father, Randal Waterbury; brother, Clinton (Alyssia) Waterbury; grandfather, Kim Kuhse; many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Martinez, Fay Martinez Kuhse, and Harold and Dorothy Waterbury; his aunt Josephine Flanigan; and many more aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: